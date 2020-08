Lopez finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one board, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes of a 114-106 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Lopez struggled from deep and struggled to cross the double-digit threshold after posting a season-high in his previous game. The Bucks have struggled out of the gate of the restart with a 2-4 record in Orlando. Milwaukee has two games left to turn things around before the playoffs start, beginning Tuesday against Washington.