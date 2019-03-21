Bucks' Brook Lopez: Drops 19 points Wednesday

Lopez contributed 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Lopez was efficient shooting the ball Wednesday night, but the individual effort was not enough to get it done, as the Bucks played just eight men in the loss to the Cavs. Lopez has been solid shooting from all over the floor this year, as he's progressed his outside shooting to move towards a stretch center.