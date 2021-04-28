Lopez scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

Lopez topped 20 points for only the fifth time this season and for the first time in his last 10 contests. Though it was one of his rare efforts without recording a block, Lopez still managed to get things done on the defensive end of the floor with a rare multisteal effort. His ability to score has been inconsistent this season, but Lopez seemingly produces well across multiple statistical categories in every game.