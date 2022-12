Lopez accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 106-105 victory over Dallas.

Khris Middleton set the screen to give Lopez a clear path for the clinching layup. Lopez's late game heroics made his otherwise subpar stat line an afterthought, but the Mavericks were successful in containing him for most of the game. He'll look for a better result against the Rockets over the weekend.