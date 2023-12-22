Lopez accumulated 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-114 win over the Magic.

Lopez took just seven shots over 37 minutes of action, but he still posted a useful scoring output since he was able to knock down five of the attempts. That total included a pair of three-pointers, as Lopez bounced back well after going 0-for-5 from deep against the Spurs in his previous game. The veteran center added two blocks to his ledger Thursday, giving him multiple swats in 19 of his 28 contests on the campaign. Lopez is tied for first in the NBA with 3.0 blocked shots per game this season.