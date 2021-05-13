Lopez totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 FT, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 win over the Magic.

Lopez was still able to have an efficient scoring night despite only making one of his five three-point attempts. While Lopez is more than capable of splashing threes (33.9 percent on the season), his work on the inside has been his bread and butter this year, as he's shooting 49.4 percent from the field (his best since 2015-2016). The do-it-all version of Lopez is the most valuable, so while his three-point attempts haven't been falling at the usual clip (one or fewer made in 11 straight games), it should be a pleasant surprise to see the seven-footer still making his presence felt.