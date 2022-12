Lopez contributed 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Lopez did not take many shots Wednesday but was effective when given the chance. He's 25-for-39 over his last three contests and is averaging 20.7 points per game during that span. He's now made 40.0 percent of his three-pointers this season, the best mark of his career by a significant margin.