Bucks' Brook Lopez: Elite defensive production

Lopez totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 victory over the Lakers.

Lopez misfired from beyond the arc but was locked in on defense, rounding up a combined seven steals and blocks. In many people's eyes, Lopez has failed to meet expectations from a fantasy perspective. However, his block rate is up from last season and he is shooting a career-high 91 percent from the free-throw line. Unfortunately, he only gets to the line two times per game which does somewhat negate that aspect of his fantasy value.