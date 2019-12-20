Bucks' Brook Lopez: Elite defensive production
Lopez totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 victory over the Lakers.
Lopez misfired from beyond the arc but was locked in on defense, rounding up a combined seven steals and blocks. In many people's eyes, Lopez has failed to meet expectations from a fantasy perspective. However, his block rate is up from last season and he is shooting a career-high 91 percent from the free-throw line. Unfortunately, he only gets to the line two times per game which does somewhat negate that aspect of his fantasy value.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.