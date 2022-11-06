Lopez provided 25 points (10-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 108-94 victory over the Thunder.

The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (wrist) due to injuries, and Lopez stepped his game up in a contest where Jrue Holiday had his worst offensive output of the campaign. Lopez has been one of the most surprising fantasy big men in the opening two weeks of the season, and his value has skyrocketed due to the impact he can generate on both ends of the court.