Lopez registered 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes in the Bucks' 118-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Lopez's offensive explosion came out of nowhere, given that he hadn't posted a double-digit scoring total in the prior three games and had only surpassed the 20-point mark on one other occasion. Moreover, the surge came in a tough matchup against Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, and it featured a season-high six made three-pointers for the floor-spacing Lopez. As encouraging as his performance was, fantasy owners should bear in mind that the veteran big man's production is highly likely to fluctuate game to game.

