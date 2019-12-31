Bucks' Brook Lopez: Extends double-digit scoring streak

Lopez posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist across 27 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over the Bulls.

Lopez has scored in double-figures across each of the past seven games, shooting 36.1 percent from distance during this stretch. Monday's effort also marked his 23rd game this season with at least one block and one made three.