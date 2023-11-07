Lopez recorded four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 129-125 victory over Brooklyn.

Lopez tied his season high with seven rebounds, but the rest of his production was muted. It was doubly disappointing given he blocked eight shots and drilled four three-pointers during Friday's narrow win over the Knicks, suggesting he'd broken out of an early-season slump. The addition of Damian Lillard has impacted every player on the Bucks, but Lopez should have brighter nights ahead, especially when his new-look squad starts to find a rhythm.