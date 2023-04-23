Lopez contributed six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Lopez struggled offensively Saturday after scoring 25 points in Milwaukee's Game 2 win. However, the veteran center still made an impact defensively and finished with at least one tally in each defensive category for a third straight contest. Over the first three games of the opening-round series, Lopez has averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes.