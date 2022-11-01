Lopez recorded 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 110-108 win over Detroit.

The redemption tour continued Monday, putting up another strong two-way performance. Lopez is currently a first-round player, something that seemed impossible only 2 weeks ago. While this is a sell-high moment, on the surface, it is unlikely anyone is going to give you back a top-20 player. While this production does feel unsustainable, managers could be best served simply staying put to see what eventuates.