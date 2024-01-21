Lopez finished Saturday's 141-135 win over Detroit with 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes.

Incredibly, it's the first double-double of the season for the veteran center -- Lopez did record 10 boards against the Cavs on Dec, 29, but he only scored nine points. He continues to be among the league leaders in rejections, and Lopez has delivered multiple blocks in six straight games and 19 of 23 since the beginning of December, averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.5 threes over that stretch.