Bucks' Brook Lopez: Five blocks on the night Saturday
Lopez totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, five blocks, and two assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 victory over the Pistons.
Lopez played a team-high 34 minutes in Saturday's victory, ending the contest with 19 points to go with another five blocked shots. Not only was he putting up the numbers on both ends of the floor, but he was also able to limit Andre Drummond to just 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting. It would appear a mere formality for the Bucks now and a second-round berth seems very likely. Lopez has been one of the more underrated pickups this season and he will certainly continue to feature heavily if the Bucks are to obtain their ultimate goal.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...