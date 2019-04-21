Bucks' Brook Lopez: Five blocks on the night Saturday

Lopez totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, five blocks, and two assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 victory over the Pistons.

Lopez played a team-high 34 minutes in Saturday's victory, ending the contest with 19 points to go with another five blocked shots. Not only was he putting up the numbers on both ends of the floor, but he was also able to limit Andre Drummond to just 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting. It would appear a mere formality for the Bucks now and a second-round berth seems very likely. Lopez has been one of the more underrated pickups this season and he will certainly continue to feature heavily if the Bucks are to obtain their ultimate goal.