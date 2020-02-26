Bucks' Brook Lopez: Five rejections in win

Lopez scored 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five blocks, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-97 win over the Raptors.

The veteran center came into the game nursing a sore back that forces him to the sidelines Monday, but he showed no signs of trouble with it on the defensive end. Lopez has swatted away multiple blocks in 12 of his last 16 games, averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 boards, 2.8 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.4 threes over that stretch.