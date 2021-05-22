Lopez compiled 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 109-107 OT win against the Heat.

Lopez had a very efficient day in the paint and was critical in clamping down on Bam Adebayo, who only managed nine points in the loss. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo pitched in with rebounding assistance, Lopez aptly restricted Adebayo to only four completed shots. You can expect both teams to get output from their elite players, but the series could be won or lost by how effectively Adebayo is defended.