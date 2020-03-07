Bucks' Brook Lopez: Fouls out in loss

Lopez supplied 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist before fouling out in 29 minutes during the Bucks' 113-103 Friday night loss to the Lakers.

Manning the interior against Anthony Davis (30 points) and the relentless driving of LeBron James (37 points) proved too much for Lopez to handle. Lopez counteracted the lack of defensive production (zero blocks) by hitting three threes, but anyone rostering Lopez for his offensive value should be able to find better options on the wire.