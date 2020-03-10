Bucks' Brook Lopez: Gets unexpected rest Monday

Lopez didn't see the court in Monday's 109-95 loss to the Nuggets in what coach Mike Budenholzer deemed a planned rest day afterward, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee will likely face a fine from the league after the team chose not to play four key rotation players -- Lopez, Khris Middleton, Donte DiVicenzo and Marvin Williams -- for rest purposes in the second half of the back-to-back set. Brook's twin brother, Robin, received the starting nod at center Monday, but expect Brook to be back with the top unit and handle a normal minutes load in the Bucks' next game Thursday versus the Celtics.