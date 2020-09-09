Lopez finished with 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 boards, and one block in 37 minutes of a 103-94 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

Lopez notched his first double-double of the postseason, but failed to knock down a single shot from deep as his team was eliminated early from the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Lopez was a reliable scorer for the Bucks in his second year in Milwaukee, but the Stanford product couldn't replace the production of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) as his team was eliminated in five games.