Play

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Good to go Wednesday

Lopez (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, Lopez will rejoin the lineup after missing the past two games with back soreness. Through 19 games this season, the big man is averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.4 blocks across 27.1 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories