Bucks' Brook Lopez: Good to go Wednesday
Lopez (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Lopez will rejoin the lineup after missing the past two games with back soreness. Through 19 games this season, the big man is averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.4 blocks across 27.1 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.