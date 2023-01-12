Lopez closed with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 win over Atlanta.

Lopez led Milwaukee in scoring in the first half with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc. He remained efficient in the second half, knocking down three of five field goal attempts for another eight points as the Bucks took down Atlanta on the road. The center added 12 boards in the contest to notch his fourth double-double of the season and has now grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four of his last six games.