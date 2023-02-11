Lopez closed with 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 119-106 victory over the Clippers.

Lopez really got going in the second quarter, knocking down six of nine shot attempts for 14 points to go along with seven rebounds. However, the big man took only three more shots in the second half, all of which came from beyond the arc, before finishing second on the team with 22 points. Lopez added a game-high 15 boards on the night to notch his fifth double-double of the season and he's now grabbed double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games. He's also broken the 20-point mark in two of his last three, shooting 63.6 percent from the field over that stretch.