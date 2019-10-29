Bucks' Brook Lopez: Great two-way effort Monday
Lopez posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 28 minutes during Monday's 129-112 win over the Cavaliers.
The Bucks are just three games into the season, and Lopez has already recorded two performances with five combined blocks/steals. He's also scored in double-figures each contest. This kind of two-way prowess is what we've come to expect from Lopez. Last season, he recorded double-digit points in 52 games, blocked three or more shots in 31 games, and swiped at least one steal in 39 matchups.
