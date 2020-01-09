Bucks' Brook Lopez: Great two-way effort Wednesday
Lopez posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 win over the Warriors.
Lopez not only delivered another regular 10-plus point performance but also grabbed three steals and two blocks in the same game, just the fourth time he has done it this season. That now makes it 10 of his last 11 contests where the 31-year-old has scored at least 10 points, of which he has also averaged an impressive 3.4 blocks in that span.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...