Bucks' Brook Lopez: Great two-way effort Wednesday

Lopez posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 win over the Warriors.

Lopez not only delivered another regular 10-plus point performance but also grabbed three steals and two blocks in the same game, just the fourth time he has done it this season. That now makes it 10 of his last 11 contests where the 31-year-old has scored at least 10 points, of which he has also averaged an impressive 3.4 blocks in that span.