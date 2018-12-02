Lopez tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 136-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.

After being limited to single digits in the scoring column five times during a six-game stretch from Nov. 14 to 24, Lopez has bounced back nicely with at least 12 points in three consecutive contests. Lopez's lowly rebound rate and poor field-goal percentage make him something of an anomaly as a fantasy center, but the ample three-point and block production he offers make him worthy of rostering in most formats.