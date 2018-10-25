Bucks' Brook Lopez: Hits five triples in Wednesday's victory
Lopez totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two blocks, one rebound, and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 victory over the 76ers.
Lopez had his best game in a Bucks uniform Wednesday, scoring 21 points including five triples. In what was a prototypical Lopez line, he collected a pair of blocks while adding just one rebound and one assist. His low rebound numbers continue to be a source of frustration, however, those who drafted him should really have been prepared for the bafflingly low boards. He is far from the player he was just two seasons ago and is more of a blocks specialist with the ability to hit multiple threes on any given night.
More News
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Out Tuesday for rest•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Agrees to one-year deal with Bucks•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Wraps up 10th NBA season•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Bounces back with 12 points Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scoreless over 22 minutes in loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Starting Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times