Lopez totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two blocks, one rebound, and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 victory over the 76ers.

Lopez had his best game in a Bucks uniform Wednesday, scoring 21 points including five triples. In what was a prototypical Lopez line, he collected a pair of blocks while adding just one rebound and one assist. His low rebound numbers continue to be a source of frustration, however, those who drafted him should really have been prepared for the bafflingly low boards. He is far from the player he was just two seasons ago and is more of a blocks specialist with the ability to hit multiple threes on any given night.