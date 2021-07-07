Lopez finished with 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 loss to Phoenix.

Lopez had a nice offensive game but still failed to have a sizeable impact during the Game 1 loss. He simply can't match the speed and youthful exuberance of Deandre Ayton, a player who has the ability to defend the perimeter while also matching his size down low. The Bucks experimented with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the five down the stretch and it certainly appeared to be working, at least to some degree. Lopez is absolutely going to remain viable during the series but he is going to have to mix things up a bit moving forward.