Lopez chipped in 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 win over the 76ers.

Lopez had his three-point stroke working in the Bucks' regular-season opener but failed to contribute outside of the scoring column. The veteran big man averaged 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game en route to finishing as a top-20 overall fantasy contributor in leagues with eight-category settings, so his lack of all-around production is a bit concerning. However, it's just one game, and the Bucks were clearly trying to acclimate recently-acquired Damian Lillard to the mix, so greener pastures should be in Lopez's future.