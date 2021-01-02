Lopez recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 126-96 win over the Bulls.

After struggling from distance early in the season, the big man has found his stroke, hitting 53.8 percent of his triples across the past three games. The Bucks have already been a part of multiple blowouts, which has kept Lopez's minutes (21.5) low thus far. Last season, he saw 26.7 minutes per game, which is where we should expect him to trend in competitive games.