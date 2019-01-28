Bucks' Brook Lopez: Hot from three in loss

Lopez finished with 19 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal over 30 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Lopez totaled his most points and three-pointers made in a game since Jan. 1, hitting 5-6 shots from beyond the arc in Sunday's loss. He's been mostly a non-factor in rebounding and assists this season and because he relies so heavily on threes for scoring, his point totals have been up-and-down. Lopez's inconsistencies make him a streaky play in almost all formats.