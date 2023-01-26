Lopez supplied five points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Nuggets.

Although Lopez racked up four blocks during Wednesday's win, he wasn't nearly as productive on offense and posted his third-lowest scoring total of the season while being held under 10 points for just the second time over his last nine outings. The 34-year-old has also recorded at least two blocks in seven of those nine appearances and has averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game across that span.