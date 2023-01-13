Lopez ended Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Heat with six points (2-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Lopez recorded his fourth double-double of the season Wednesday against Atlanta, but he was much less productive during Thursday's loss to the Heat. Although the Bucks were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) in the frontcourt, Lopez was inefficient from the floor and posted his lowest scoring total since Dec. 15. He's now been held under 10 points in four of his last seven appearances and has averaged 12.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game during that time.