Bucks' Brook Lopez: Invisible in loss

Lopez finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and a block over 26 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

Lopez came up small on offense, scoring just three points on five attempts from the floor. He's been a dependable source of blocks and three pointers this season, but his scoring and reounding are up-and-down on a nightly basis. His off-night is due to a Bucks collapse and a lockdown defensive effort by Boston. Expect the veteran big man to get back up to speed in Game 2 on Tuesday.