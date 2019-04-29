Bucks' Brook Lopez: Invisible in loss
Lopez finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and a block over 26 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
Lopez came up small on offense, scoring just three points on five attempts from the floor. He's been a dependable source of blocks and three pointers this season, but his scoring and reounding are up-and-down on a nightly basis. His off-night is due to a Bucks collapse and a lockdown defensive effort by Boston. Expect the veteran big man to get back up to speed in Game 2 on Tuesday.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...