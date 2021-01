Lopez scored nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pistons.

The blocks and boards were both season highs for Lopez, as the veteran center came one point short of his first double-double of the year. He's recorded a block in eight straight games, but Lopez's other numbers remain erratic, and he's averaging 9.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 threes, 1.9 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch.