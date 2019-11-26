Bucks' Brook Lopez: Key block in closing seconds
Lopez had five points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes of a 122-118 win against Utah on Monday.
Lopez came up big with a block of Donovan Mitchell in the closing seconds to deny Utah a chance to tie the game. Lopez struggled shooting the ball in the contest, going cold from the field, but he impacted the game in other ways to help his team to a conference-best 14th win. Milwaukee next faces Atlanta on Wednesday.
