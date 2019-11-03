Bucks' Brook Lopez: Knocks down three treys

Lopez finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minuted against Toronto on Saturday.

Lopez matched a season-high in three-pointers made in an otherwise quiet night for the veteran center. Lopez has now gone two games without attempting a free throw after making 16 of 17 to start the season. Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.