Bucks' Brook Lopez: Knocks down three treys
Lopez finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minuted against Toronto on Saturday.
Lopez matched a season-high in three-pointers made in an otherwise quiet night for the veteran center. Lopez has now gone two games without attempting a free throw after making 16 of 17 to start the season. Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.