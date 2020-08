Lopez finished with 24 points (9-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three boards in 23 minutes of a 126-113 win against Washington on Tuesday.

Lopez provided stability in the Bucks lineup, as he was the only regular starter left after Giannis Antetokounmpo's ejection. The veteran showed his reliability leading his team in scoring as he kept his scoring streak alive. He's now reached double figures in each game since the restart. Milwaukee finishes the seeding games Thursday against Memphis.