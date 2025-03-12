Lopez finished with 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 loss to the Pacers.

Lopez finished as Milwaukee's leading scorer, marking his 11th outing with at least 20 points across 63 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the 36-year-old sank multiples triples for the fourth time over the club's last 10 outings. The veteran big man was extremely efficient while putting up double-digit shot attempts after three quiet outings on the offensive end. However, Lopez failed to record a block, ending his 14-game streak with at least one swat.