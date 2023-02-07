Lopez produced 27 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 127-108 victory over Portland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dealt with foul trouble for much of the night Monday, opening the door for Lopez to establish himself on offense more assertively than usual. The big man scored 17 points in the first half and led the Bucks with 27 points overall, recording his highest scoring total since he went off for 30 points against New Orleans on Dec. 19. Lopez entered the game having averaged just 7.7 points on 38.5 percent shooting over his previous three contests, so his performance against the Blazers was a welcome bounce back.