Lopez provided 26 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 win over the Magic.

Lopez led all Bucks players in scoring and blocks while finishing four rebounds shy of a double-double in Tuesday's win. Lopez has scored 25 or more points on six occasions this season, including in two of his last three outings.