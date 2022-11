Lopez posted 29 points (10-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in Thursday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers.

Lopez set his season-high in points and three-pointers made during Thursday's victory. Lopez's averages of 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks are all his marks since joining the Bucks in 2018-19 and are a massive part of the team's 11-3 start.