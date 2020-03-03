Bucks' Brook Lopez: Leads team in scoring

Lopez finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes of a 105-89 loss to the Heat on Monday.

Lopez lead his team with 21 points in a contest where his team ran out of gas in the second half in the second game of a back-to-back. Lopez isn't usually counted on to be his team's primary offensive threat, but his leading his team was more due to off-nights from teammates than an outstanding effort on his part. He'll face the Pacers on Wednesday.