Lopez accumulated four points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Lopez was limited due to foul trouble in the first half and wasn't all that effective even when he was on the floor. Over his last seven appearances, the veteran big man has struggled with consistency on offense, notching two 20-plus-point outings but failing to score in double figures in the other five contests. Despite the inconsistent scoring, Lopez was still able to generate fantasy production by racking up rebounds and blocks, but those were hard to come by against Boston. For now, Tuesday's poor performance can likely be attributed to an off-night marred by foul trouble, but it'd be nice to see Lopez bounce back in a big way Thursday against Chicago, which is Milwaukee's final game before the All-Star break.