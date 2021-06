Lopez notched seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Lopez wasn't productive in Game 4 but that has been a trend in the current series, as he has scored more than 10 points just once in four appearances against the Hawks. His role as a starter is completely safe, but he's not producing enough to be relevant in most fantasy formats. He's averaging just 10.0 points with 2.8 rebounds per game in the series.