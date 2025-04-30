Lopez accumulated two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across eight minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Lopez, who was averaging 16.8 minutes in this series prior to Tuesday, was predictably benched in favor of Bobby Portis with coach Doc Rivers making several rotation tweaks. Although he had a brutal postseason, Lopez was one of Milwaukee's most reliable players in the regular season, averaging 13.0 points on 50.9 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks over 31.8 minutes per game. The 37-year-old center will hit the free agent market this offseason and could potentially find a new home outside of Milwaukee.