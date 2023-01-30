Lopez posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 victory over the Pelicans.

Lopez had a horrible evening against Denver last week, but he's responded with two respectable totals since. Lopez depends heavily on a successful night off the glass, as his rebound totals can help mask any decrease in shot volume. Lopez is currently averaging 2.5 blocked shots per game, which is on pace to be his career-best average in the category.