Lopez recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five blocks, three rebounds, two assists and one steal Thursday in a 134-101 win versus New York.

Lopez averaged a block every five minutes in Milwaukee's first game back from the All-Star break. The tally was not too surprising considering he recorded an average of 2.4 blocks across 68 games last season. Though that has slightly dipped to 1.4 BPG, the 32-year-old remains a capable shot blocker with useful fantasy value in his arsenal.