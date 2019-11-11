Bucks' Brook Lopez: Makes three triples
Lopez had 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3PT), four rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 win at the Thunder.
Lopez's rebounding numbers remain fairly poor for a center, as he has grabbed five or more boards just thrice this season, and his shooting has not been particularly good either. Through the first 10 games, Lopez is making just 29.6 percent of his deep-range shots while averaging 10.3 points per game. He will need to improve both figures if he wants to decent more value going forward.
